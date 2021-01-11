x
Ferris State goes 2-2 against Davenport

After winning at home against the Panthers in September, the Bulldogs took them down on the road Saturday.
Credit: Mike Lacett

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Top-ranked Ferris State and Davenport may be relatively close in location, but when it comes to talent this season, they couldn't be farther a part. 

That was more than evident the first time they played this year, as well as in the rematch Saturday. 

Following up on their 38-0 home win over the Panthers in September, the Bulldogs scored another, this time winning on the road 50-14. 

FSU quarterback Jared Bernhardt beat Davenport with both his feet and his arm, running for 120 yards and three scores as well as throwing for 73 yards and a touchdown. 

Ferris State moves to 9-0 this season while Davenport drops to 3 and 7. 

