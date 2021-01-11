Ferris State goes 2-2 against Davenport

After winning at home against the Panthers in September, the Bulldogs took them down on the road Saturday.

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Top-ranked Ferris State and Davenport may be relatively close in location, but when it comes to talent this season, they couldn't be farther a part.

That was more than evident the first time they played this year, as well as in the rematch Saturday.

Following up on their 38-0 home win over the Panthers in September, the Bulldogs scored another, this time winning on the road 50-14.

FSU quarterback Jared Bernhardt beat Davenport with both his feet and his arm, running for 120 yards and three scores as well as throwing for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Ferris State moves to 9-0 this season while Davenport drops to 3 and 7.

