Ferris State retires Jason Vander Laan's number

He is the first former Ferris State football player to have his number retired.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ferris State football program honored one of the best to ever wear a Bulldogs uniform on Saturday.

Jason Vander Laan had his number 15 retired in a ceremony before Ferris State's game against Michigan Tech.

Vander Laan won the Harlon Hill trophy twice, which is the Heisman Trophy of Division 2 football, as he becomes the first player in program history to have his number retired.

The Ferris State legend shared the moment with his wife and son in Big Rapids. The former quarterback is honored to be in the Ferris State history books.

"It's a huge accomplishment," Vander Laan said. "For me, looking back now that I have graduated, you kinda lose track of things when you are playing and those accomplishments and awards. Just looking back, now seven years ago that I graduated and to see this, and to see the players that have come back and honor me with that. It's really unbelievable how honored I am to have this award and to have my jersey retired. It staples my place here at Ferris for the rest of history."

Vander Laan still holds the NCAA all-divisions record for career rushing yards by a quarterback with 5,953.

