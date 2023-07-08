Ferris State sets the tone for Day 1 of fall camp

Annese was getting on his guys a little more that normal on Monday, and it was for a specific reason.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — While it seems like a state-wide holiday in Michigan for the first high school football practices, it was not just Day 1 at the preps level.

Ferris State kicked off their fall camp this morning up in Big Rapids and their returning talent made for an easy first day back on the job.

At this point, head coach Tony Annese knows exactly how hard to push his team in the early parts of camp. He's been a head coach for 40 years now.

Annese was getting on his guys a little more that normal on Monday, and it was for a specific reason.

"One thing it's a head coach that is really nice in the offseason and Day 1 is really grouchy to make sure he makes points on how to conduct business," Annese said.

The offensive and defensive systems remain the same, so veterans can help pull young players along if they get lost.

"The beginning of practice I told guys if you didn't play a lot, it's your time to show out this camp," Ferris State senior defensive lineman Olalere Oladipo said. "I said if you are a starter don't get your position took. Because you are going to be salty during the season."

Day 1 of practice isn't about getting ready for the season opener, but it allows players and coaches to go over expectations.

"I think it is important to set the tone," Ferris State senior quarterback Mylik Mitchell said. "There are young guys and new guys out here so they need to understand how we run things and how we handle our business around here."