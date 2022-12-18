Ferris State wins back-to-back national championships

The 2022 title team dominated from start to finish against Colorado School of Mines coming on top with the 41-14 victory down in McKinney, Texas.

MCKINNEY, Texas — For the second year in a row, the Ferris State football team has won the Division 2 National Championship.

The 2022 title team dominated from start to finish against Colorado School of Mines coming on top with the 41-14 victory down in McKinney, Texas.

Ferris State opened up the scoring on its first drive of the game. The Bulldogs took 3:39 on the opening series to score thanks to a two-yard run by quarterback Carson Gulker to go up 7-0.

The Bulldogs offense went up 13-0 after two Eddie Jewett field goals.

However, Ferris State would not find the endzone again until the final minute when CJ Jefferson scored on a pitch from 19 yards out to put Ferris State out in front 19-0.

On the very next play from scrimmage, Sidney McCloud picked off an Orediggers pass and ran it back 25 yards for the interception return for a touchdown.

Ferris State went into halftime up 27-0.

Gulker would score two more times, punching in his 30th and 31st touchdowns of the 2022 season. Ferris State wins in dominating fashion 41-14, which made Tony Annese very happy after the game.

"Love is a catalyst of our greatness," Annese told ESPN after the game. "The guys proved that every day. We had such a hard fight all season to get to where we are today. Then they came out and did it again today. Great alumni, great Ferris State fans and a great group of young men that just fought every day for this moment. I said at halftime, 'You've all felt this moment cause we were here last year. Lets recapture that moment.' And we did it."