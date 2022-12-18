x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Ferris State wins back-to-back national championships

The 2022 title team dominated from start to finish against Colorado School of Mines coming on top with the 41-14 victory down in McKinney, Texas.
Credit: Ferris State Athletics

MCKINNEY, Texas — For the second year in a row, the Ferris State football team has won the Division 2 National Championship.

The 2022 title team dominated from start to finish against Colorado School of Mines coming on top with the 41-14 victory down in McKinney, Texas.

Ferris State opened up the scoring on its first drive of the game. The Bulldogs took 3:39 on the opening series to score thanks to a two-yard run by quarterback Carson Gulker to go up 7-0.

The Bulldogs offense went up 13-0 after two Eddie Jewett field goals.

However, Ferris State would not find the endzone again until the final minute when CJ Jefferson scored on a pitch from 19 yards out to put Ferris State out in front 19-0.

On the very next play from scrimmage, Sidney McCloud picked off an Orediggers pass and ran it back 25 yards for the interception return for a touchdown. 

Ferris State went into halftime up 27-0.

Gulker would score two more times, punching in his 30th and 31st touchdowns of the 2022 season. Ferris State wins in dominating fashion 41-14, which made Tony Annese very happy after the game.

"Love is a catalyst of our greatness," Annese told ESPN after the game. "The guys proved that every day. We had such a hard fight all season to get to where we are today. Then they came out and did it again today. Great alumni, great Ferris State fans and a great group of young men that just fought every day for this moment. I said at halftime, 'You've all felt this moment cause we were here last year. Lets recapture that moment.' And we did it."

The Bulldogs are the first Division 2 football team to win back-to-back national championships since Northwest Missouri State got the job done back in 2015 and 2016. 

More Videos

In Other News

Macy Brown scores 34 points in East Grand Rapids 61-56 win over Westfield Prep

Before You Leave, Check This Out