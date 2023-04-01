Ferris State wraps up non-league play with another 100-point performance at home

The Bulldogs opened up a 54-28 halftime lead and ran the advantage to as many as 35 points in the win.

The Ferris State University men's basketball squad wrapped up non-conference play with another high-scoring victory, beating Grace Christian 113-78 on Wednesday (Jan. 4) evening inside Jim Wink Arena.

The Bulldogs topped the 100-point mark for the fourth time in the last five games and the sixth time overall this season, shooting 60.6% from the floor in beating the Tigers to move to 11-4 overall this year.

Sophomore guard Ethan Erickson converted eight-of-10 field goals and went seven-of-nine from the three-point line in scoring a game-high 23 points for FSU. He was one of five Bulldog players to reach double-digits in the win.

Along with Erickson, Solomon Oraegbu totaled 20 points for FSU with Ben Davidson adding 15 points in the triumph. Reece Hazelton tallied 13 points off the bench to go with nine rebounds while Mykel Bingham earned a start and finished with 12 points and seven boards.

The Bulldogs opened up a 54-28 halftime lead and ran the advantage to as many as 35 points in the win. Overall, the Bulldogs tallied 59 second-half points in topping the Tigers, who fell to 8-9 overall this year.

Ferris State outscored Grace Christian 61-14 on the break and 60-26 inside the paint. FSU also held a 44-29 rebounding margin and came up with nine offensive boards, leading to a 14-8 edge in second chance production.

FSU made 11-of-29 (37.9%) three's and converted 16-of-19 (84.2%) free throws in the game. The Bulldogs also forced 16 turnovers and outscored the Tigers 24-12 in points off turnovers.

The Tigers were led by Bankeys Omari with 22 points. Grace Christian shot 39.1% from the floor and finished eight-of-29 (27.6%) from long range and 16-of-17 (94.1%) at the line.