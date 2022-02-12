Ferris State's Caleb Murphy breaks NCAA sack record, wants national championship

Murphy did not just break Judon's seven-year record, he demolished it.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State defensive end Caleb Murphy is having a season that has never been seen in college football history.

"He's the best D2 football player in America," Ferris State head coach Tony Annese said. "In my opinion."

That isn't just an opinion held by Annese, Murphy was voted the GLIAC player of the Year this season, and he has been named a finalist for the Harlon Hill trophy, which is given to the best player in all of Division 2.

Murphy has come a long way to get here. After spending some time as a player at Grand Valley State, Murphy has risen to the occasion since transferring to Ferris State.

"Hard work, dedication and no days off," Murphy said.

One day during the offseason, Murphy's mom asked him his goals for the upcoming 2022 season just after he was named an All-American and helped the Bulldogs football program win its first national championship.

Murphy did not hold back on his dreams for 2022.

"I want to break Judon's record," Murphy said. "That was the only goal to get to 21.5 [sacks]."

Former Grand Valley State standout and current New England Patriot Matt Judon recorded a Division 2 record 21 sacks back in 2015.

Murphy did not just break Judon's seven-year record, he demolished it.

With six sacks in Ferris State's 17-14 playoff win against Pittsburg State last Saturday, Murphy now has 24.5 sacks in the 2022 season, which is not just Division 2 record, but a record across all divisions in the NCAA.

NCAA ALL-TIME RECORD! Ferris State's Caleb Murphy has more sacks this season than any player in NCAA college football history after yesterday's monster performance! His 24.5 sacks to date tops the previous record of 24.0 sacks by Terrell Suggs of Arizona State in 2002! pic.twitter.com/za5idQrO7M — Ferris St. Football (@FerrisFootball) November 27, 2022

Terrell Suggs previously held the NCAA sack record. He tallied a grand total of 24 sacks back in 2002 as a member of the Arizona State football team. Suggs' record is no more thanks to Murphy.

Murphy is statistically having one of the best season in college football history. He doesn't want the sacks to stop.

"I am hoping to add on to make it more impossible to touch," Murphy said.

Murphy says his success would have been impossible to achieve without his teammates.

"The guys, they've had an effect on my whole life since I've been here," Murphy said. "All of my success goes to them."

He hopes to achieve some more success with his teammates.

"I am here to win a national championship," Murphy said. "We won it last year. I loved that feeling more than I loved anything. The All-American award, the defensive lineman of the year, any of it. That's what I want to get back to - the feeling of a national championship."

In order to reach that feeling again, Murphy and the Bulldogs will have to defeat Grand Valley State to clinch a spot in the Division 2 National Semifinals. Kickoff in the quarterfinals against the Lakers is on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lubbers Stadium.

