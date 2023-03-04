FHC alum Tate Hallock excited for his new beginning at WMU

Hallock was swayed to Kalamazoo for several reasons.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Tate Hallock wanted a fresh start.

In those four years as a Spartan, Hallock recorded five tackles and forced one fumble.

However, Hallock knew he could accomplish more so he entered his name in the transfer portal in January. One week later, he found his new home in Kalamazoo as a Western Michigan Bronco.

Hallock was swayed to Kalamazoo for several reasons.

For one, his family is friends with LSU head coach Brian Kelly. The former Notre Dame head coach had Western Michigan first-year head coach Lance Taylor on his staff for three seasons in South Bend. Kelly convinced the Hallocks that Taylor would be a great coach to play for.

Secondly, Hallock already built relationships with the Broncos coaching staff prior to Taylor's hiring. Western Michigan defensive coordinator Lou Esposito offered Hallock a scholarship out of high school. When Hallock knew he was transferring from Michigan State, he called Esposito if he had a spot available. He did.

The rest has been history. Hallock has already left an impression at his new home in just a few months on campus.

"Tate has been working his tail off," Taylor said. "Sometimes it's an awkward situation. [It's a] new locker room. You don't understand the guys or the culture. He's brought leadership. He's brought accountability. He's helped us in many ways. He's played big time football. He knows that it looks like."

Hallock certainly knows what it looks like after he spent four years in the Big Ten and going through Michigan State football practices. Now, he's just ready to contribute.

"Really, just a chip on my shoulder," Hallock said. "I know I can play. Just coming in playing being the best player I can be and help on the defense. I think the sky is the limit for me. That's all I really want to accomplish. Just do the best I can."

It also helps that Hallock is just a short drive away from his parents in Grand Rapids.

Western Michigan will hold its spring game on April 15.

