FHC's Crandall Quinn signs with Michigan lacrosse

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday is national signing day for high school athletes who plays sports other than football as they ink their commitments to play at the next level.

Forest Hills Central High School sports star Crandall Quinn plays both football and lacrosse, but his future in Ann Arbor will be on the lacrosse field as a goalie.

Quinn officially signed with the maize and blue on Wednesday even though he has been committed to play lacrosse for the Wolverines since September of 2021. He is a four-star recruit.

Quinn grew up in a lacrosse household, and always pictured himself playing the sport at his dream school on scholarship. In just a few months, Quinn will get that chance.

"Honestly, I knew right away where I wanted to go," Quinn said. "I knew probably since I was born that I wanted to be a Wolverine. I am just glad it worked out that way. I grew up loving it. Obviously, my goal was to reach that next level and thankfully it happened."

Alongside Quinn in the Michigan lacrosse recruiting class is Rowan Clay, who grew up in Ada, Michigan. Clay took his talents in high school to Culver Academy, which is a private school in Indiana.

While Quinn is certainly excited for what is next in Ann Arbor, his mind is focused on Friday night. Quinn plays a large role for the Forest Hills Central High School football team. The Rangers host East Lansing for the regional title on Friday. You can watch the highlights on 13 On Your Sidelines.

