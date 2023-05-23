FHE track star Aiden Sullivan ready for walk-on opportunity at Michigan

His first love was basketball, but now he likes to pound the pavement.

ADA, Michigan — Forest Hills Eastern High School senior Aiden Sullivan has gotten the hang of running.

"The biggest thing is just being confident out there," Sullivan said. "[There are] a lot of nerves running, through."

Those nerves have led him to have a certain tenacity on the track.

"Once I step on that line, I have to stop and act like I know I am better than everyone else," Sullivan said. "It's a weird way to put it, but it makes you run more relaxed and more confident."

That mentality has led Sullivan to success as a Hawk. His sit-and-kick style allowed him break the school's cross country record running a 15:27 5K and a 49.8 400.

With those times, he really wanted to run at the next level.

"Aiden is a go-getter," Forest Hills Eastern track assistant coach Alyssa McElheny said. "He has really big goals for himself, He holds himself to a really high standard, and I think in terms of competing collegiately, there wasn't going to be like this second tier option for him. He wanted to go big or go home."

Sullivan is without a doubt going big. He is heading to the University of Michigan to run track as a preferred walk-on.

The senior track star created this opportunity for himself. He reached out to Michigan, Michigan State and Grand Valley State for opportunities to run, and it was the Wolverines who stood out from the bunch.

"I am really excited to see what I can accomplish," Sullivan said.

As the son of two Spartans and as a lifelong MSU fan, heading to Ann Arbor for school is certainly going to be an adjustment.

"It's for sure weird, especially rooting for the football teams and basketball teams," Sullivan said. "I would say I am a state of Michigan fan. I will still root for State. I think as I go to the school, I will grow to love Michigan more. It was hard seeing myself root for the Wolverines."

However, he believes he'll eventually get used to wearing the maize and blue.

"I think I'll start hating on the Spartans and giving them a little smack here and there," Sullivan said.

Sullivan can't wait to get there.

"I loved it there," Sullivan said. "I loved the team. Loved the guys. Also the education there is amazing. It's an opportunity you can't pass up."

