Sports

Fields, Bears bounce back to beat winless Lions 24-14

The Bears recovered from one of the worst offensive performances the NFL has seen to beat the winless Lions, even with rookie Justin Fields as QB.
Credit: AP
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO — Rookie Justin Fields brushed off a nightmarish first start, and the Chicago Bears bounced back from one of the worst offensive performances the NFL has seen to beat the winless Detroit Lions 24-14. 

Fields and the Bears were in much better form coming off a brutal loss at Cleveland last week. 

They rang up 373 yards after being held by the Browns to 47, the ninth-lowest total in league history. 

Fields completed 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards and an interception in his second consecutive start with Andy Dalton sidelined because of a bone bruise in his left knee. 

David Montgomery ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns before leaving with a knee injury. 

Detroit's Jared Goff was 24 of 38 for 299 yards and two TDs.

