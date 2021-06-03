Flying Dutch take home MIAA title

The team hasn’t lost a game since March 2, 2019 – that’s 735 days without a loss.

The Hope College women’s basketball team took home gold Saturday, winning the MIAA trophy.

Just as they have done all season, the top-ranked Flying Dutch took care of business in the title game against 3rd-ranked Trine University. The matchup ended up being Hope’s 45th straight win, with a final score of 64-54.

The team hasn’t lost a game since March 2, 2019 – that’s 735 days without a loss. This is also their second straight MIAA title. Unfortunately, though, the NCAA previously canceled the D-III national tournament.

The MIAA title puts an end to their season.

