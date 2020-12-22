x
2 members of Lions organization test positive for COVID-19

The test results came in Tuesday morning.
New Detroit Lions logo

The Detroit Lions have reported that two members in its organization have tested positive for coronavirus.

The test results came in Tuesday morning.

As a precaution, the team practice facility has been closed. Players and coaches will meet remotely on Tuesday.

Contact tracing will be conducted for those who were exposed.

