2 members of Lions organization test positive for COVID-19

The Detroit Lions have reported that two members in its organization have tested positive for coronavirus.
The test results came in Tuesday morning.
As a precaution, the team practice facility has been closed. Players and coaches will meet remotely on Tuesday.
Contact tracing will be conducted for those who were exposed.
