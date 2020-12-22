2 members of Lions organization test positive for COVID-19

The test results came in Tuesday morning.

The Detroit Lions have reported that two members in its organization have tested positive for coronavirus.

As a precaution, the team practice facility has been closed. Players and coaches will meet remotely on Tuesday.

Contact tracing will be conducted for those who were exposed.

