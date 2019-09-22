After the Wolverines were crushed by Wisconsin 35-14 Saturday, Michigan took a tumble down the AP Poll.

U of M is ranked No. 20 in the poll that was released Sunday. They dropped nine spots from last week's ranking of No. 11.

Michigan struggled to hold on to the ball in their loss against Wisconsin. Michigan is 1-6 on the road against ranked opponents under Jim Harbaugh, who took over the program in 2015.

"We were outplayed, outprepared, outcoached, the whole thing both offensively and defensively," Harbaugh said. "It was thorough."

While Michigan plummeted in the poll, Wisconsin's win pushed them up five spots into the top ten. The Badgers are ranked No. 5.

Michigan State's Brian Lewerke lead the team to victory against Northwestern on Sunday. Lewerke had three touchdown passes, and the Spartans won 31-10.

Because of this dogged defeat, MSU moved up in the AP Poll. This week, they are back on the list at No. 25 after being off the poll last Sunday.

Check out the full poll here:

Clemson (4-0) Alabama (4-0) Georgia (4-0) LSU (4-0) Ohio State (4-0) Oklahoma (3-0) Auburn (4-0) Wisconsin (3-0) Florida (4-0) Notre Dame (2-1) Texas (3-1) Penn State (3-0) Oregon (3-1) Iowa (3-0) California (4-0) Boise State (4-0) Washington (3-1) Virginia (4-0) Utah (3-1) Michigan (2-1) USC (3-1) UCF (3-1) Texas A&M (2-2) Kansas State (3-0) Michigan State (3-1)

