In the new AP Poll released Sunday, Michigan football dropped three spots after their close game against Army.

The Wolverines pushed the game into double overtime until finally coming out on top 24-21 in their first face-off with Army since 1962.

The SEC now has half of the top 10 teams with Auburn and Florida getting a boost because of Michigan.

Ohio State, No. 6, and Michigan are the only Big Ten teams in the top 10 of the AP Poll.

After Michigan State had a strong performance against Western Michigan Saturday. Their offense responded, and the Spartans won 51-17.

That performance moved Michigan State up one spot to No. 18 in the poll.

Here is the full list:

Clemson (ACC), 2-0 Alabama (SEC), 1-0 Georgia (SEC), 2-0 LSU (SEC), 2-0 Oklahoma (Big 12), 2-0 Ohio State (Big Ten), 2-0 Notre Dame (IA Independents), 1-0 Auburn (SEC), 2-0 Florida (SEC), 2-0 Michigan (Big Ten), 2-0 Utah (Pac-12), 2-0 Texas (Big 12), 1-1 Penn State (Big Ten), 2-0 Wisconsin (Big Ten), 2-0 Oregon (Pac-12), 1-1 Texas A&M (SEC), 1-1 UCF (American Athletic), 2-0 Michigan State (Big Ten), 2-0 Iowa (Big Ten), 2-0 Washington State (Pac-12), 2-0 Maryland (Big Ten), 2-0 Boise State (Mountain West), 2-0 Washington (Pac-12), 1-1 USC (Pac-12), 2-0 Virginia (ACC), 2-0

