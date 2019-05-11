GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders was named the greatest college football player of all-time in a recent poll from USA Today.

Sanders, who played at Oklahoma State, received 85% of the vote to beat Pittsburgh great Tony Dorsett in the head-to-head championship meeting.

In the other matchups, Sanders never had less than 72% of the vote, beating the likes of Mike Singletary, Dave Rimington, Keith Jackson, Bo Jackson, Herschel Walker and Charles Woodson.

USA Today said more than 30,000 votes had been cast in the weekly matchups, which started on Aug. 31.

In his Heisman Trophy-winning season in 1988, Sanders had 2,628 yards, 37 touchdowns and averaged 7.6 yards per carry.

Sanders was also used as a punt and kick returner. He set season records with 3,248 total yards, 234 points, 39 touchdowns, 37 rushing touchdowns and five consecutive 200-yard games. He also had two or more touchdowns in 11 consecutive games and scored at least three touchdowns nine times.

In his pro career with the Lions, Sanders won one MVP award, was a 10-time Pro Bowl selection and six-time All-Pro selection. He retired after the 1998 season just 1,457 yards shy of breaking the NFL's all-time rushing record.

Sanders was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

