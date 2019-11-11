MICHIGAN, USA — Former Michigan State and Detroit Lions wide receiver Charles Rogers has died at the age of 38, according to our Detroit ABC affiliate WXYZ.

Rogers is a native to Saginaw and attended Saginaw High School. He was a standout receiver at Michigan State in 2001 and 2002. He holds the record for most touchdowns in a career and also won the Fred Biletnikof Award for the nation's best wide receiver, and was a unanimous first-team All American.

The Detroit Lions drafted him second overall in the 2003 NFL Draft, but he only appeared in 15 total games for Detroit due to injuries and suspensions for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Several of his teammates tweeted out condolences to the Rogers' family.

