Mattson boots 47-yard field goal as time expires, lifting Central Michigan over New Hampshire 45-42

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Tristan Mattson kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired, giving Central Michigan a wild 45-42 victory over FCS-foe New Hampshire on Saturday.

Central Michigan’s Bert Emanuel Jr. passed for 193 yards and had another 101 yards on the ground. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more.

Mattson's clutch kick capped an exciting fourth quarter in which the Chippewas blew a 14-point lead before driving 43 yards in 13 plays and taking the final 3:07 off the clock.

On a third-and-10 play near the 9-minute mark of the fourth quarter, Emanuel hit Jesse Prewitt III on a 32-yard touchdown connection to give the Chippewas a 14-point lead. The 32-yard drive began when New Hampshire wide receiver Caleb Burke threw incomplete when the Wildcats tried to convert on fourth down from their side of the field.

The Wildcats charged right back after the touchdown, driving 65 yards in nine plays capped by Dylan Laube's 2-yard touchdown run. After UNH forced a punt, Max Brosmer hooked up with Laube for a 71-yard touchdown play that tied the score at 42. The pass was little more than a lateral on a busted play, but it resulted in the game's fourth touchdown of at least 66 yards.

The Chippewas (1-1) then took possession at their own 28 and drove to Mattson's winning kick.

Laube, one of the top triple-threat players in FCS, had 295 yards receiving, 30 yards rushing and 46 return yards for a total of 371 all-purpose yards. His receiving yardage was the FCS record for a running back. He scored three touchdowns — one rushing and two receiving.

Brosmer completed 32 of 50 passes for 493 yards with four touchdowns and one interception for the Wildcats (1-1).

CMU's Myles Bailey rushed for 106 yards and had one touchdown.

The Chippewas led 28-21 after an explosive first half that saw Emmanuel's 66-yard touchdown run and an 80-yard touchdown pass from Brosmer to Laube that was followed up on the ensuing kickoff by Marion Lukes' 86-yard return for a Central Michigan touchdown.

