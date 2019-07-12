BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ferris State Bulldogs are moving on in the NCAA Division II playoffs after beating the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats, 25-3.

The Bulldogs beat the Bearcats last year in the Super Region Three semifinals, 27-21.

The Bulldogs opened the scoring in the second quarter with a 35-yard field goal, then came back for a touchdown on a 3-yard run by Travis Russell to make it 10-0. The Bearcats answered with a 27-yard field goal, but that's all they would get as the Bulldogs added two more field goals, a safety and a 32-yard touchdown run, all in the fourth quarter.

Ferris State held an edge in nearly every statistical category. The Bulldogs held the Bearcats to just 158 yards of total offense while tallying 465 yards of their own.

Bulldogs quarterback Travis Russell was 13-24 and had 264 yards. Running back Marvin Campbell had 149 rushing yards on 27 carries, including one touchdown.

Kicker Jackson Dieterle was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points.

If the Bulldogs can win their semifinal game on Dec. 14, they will be in the national championship game for the second consecutive year. They lost to Valdosta State in last year's national championship, 49-47.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.