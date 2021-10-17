x
Ferris State wins as GVSU comeback falls short

Ferris State wins its fifth straight in the Anchor Bone Classic
Credit: Mike Lacett
The first Anchor Bone Classic in two years went to the Bulldogs

ALLENDALE, Mich. — On Saturday, a rivalry renewed and much to GVSU's chagrin, a recent tradition continued. 

In the first Anchor-Bone Classic in two years, 3rd ranked Ferris State won 35-28, winning for the fifth straight time in the series. 

The Bulldogs jumped out a 28-7 lead in the third but 6th ranked GVSU rallied to make it interesting, closing the gap to 8 after a Cade Peterson touchdown pass to Hunter Rison with 2:19 remaining. 

The Lakers, however, would never get the ball back again as FSU was able to run out the clock. 

Ferris State moves to 6 and 0. GVSU drops to 5 and 1. 