Meijer Scholar Athlete: Jackson Mitchell

This East Grand Rapids star football player says whether it's in the classroom or on the field, he always pushes himself to be the best

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Our new Meijer Scholar Athlete of the week has a lot of big decisions ahead of him. But no matter what he does, this East Grand Rapids Senior wants to be the best in his field.

17-year-old Jackson Mitchell currently plays free safety and wide receiver for the Pioneers football team. As he winds down his athletic career, he’s looking ahead to what he’ll study in college. And with a 4.2 GPA, he’s got a lot of options. At this point, Mitchell said it will either be engineering or business. He knows both careers present a lot of unique challenges and he looks forward to tackling them head on just like he does right now on the gridiron.

“I feel like you always have to be better. You are never good enough,” he says. “You know that’s something like in football practice, you always have to be better, you always go to the next rep, you are never perfect. There’s always something to be improved on.”

Jackson hopes to stay in state when he goes to college next year and believes he’ll wind up going to a smaller college rather than a big university.

