EAST LANSING, Mich. — Sources say Michigan State University's search for a new head football coach has come to an end.

The Athletic reports MSU has hired Mel Tucker to take over the program. Tucker had been the head coach at Colorado University.

Tucker was initially one of several candidates and turned down the job, tweeting Saturday he was committed to Colorado.

An official announcement could come as soon as today.

Tucker takes over for Mark Dantonio, who stunned Michigan State and its fans when he suddenly retired last week. Dantonio was Michigan State's all-time leader in wins and led MSU to three Big Ten championships. He also took the program to its first and only College Football Playoff appearance in 2015.

Dantonio retired under a cloud of scrutiny, named in a lawsuit from former recruiting director Curtis Blackwell, who alleges that Dantonio committed multiple NCAA violations.

Tucker has ties to Michigan State, beginning his coaching career at MSU as a graduate assistant under former coach Nick Saban in 1997. He also worked as an assistant coach alongside Dantonio at Ohio State from 2001 to 2003.

Tucker went 5-7 last season with Colorado, his only season as head coach for the Buffaloes.

