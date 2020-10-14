Meijer Scholar Athlete: Duane White

This Hudsonville football star hopes to study medicine in college

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Playing football and studying medicine may seem like totally different activities but one could make the argument, both are all about defense. In football, you want to put a stop to the other team’s offense while in the medical field, you’d like to shut down those viruses and colds.

This week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete sees the similarities and that’s why he’s passionate about both the sport and the profession. Hudsonville senior Duane White hopes to study biology at either Michigan or Michigan State. Somehow with a loaded plate, this 6-foot-1, 220-pound defensive tackle has a 4.1 GPA and it sounds like he’s got a good balance on how to fit everything in his busy life.

“When I’m in football, I focus on football,” he says. “But when I get home I start working on my homework and I mean 8:30-9 p.m., I usually get done with my homework, but after that I let myself chill out.”

You can catch White in action this week when his 3 and 1 Eagles visit West Ottawa Friday night.

