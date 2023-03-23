Ferris State Football to pay restitution, fine for actions in lockeroom post title

Ferris was ordered to pay more than $15,000 to the host stadium, a $2,500 fine, and head coach Tony Annese has a one-game suspension from the next NCAA playoff game.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State's football program is receiving a public reprimand from NCAA for damage that happened at the host stadium following the 2022 championship game.

The 2022 title team dominated from start to finish against Colorado School of Mines coming on top with the 41-14 victory down in McKinney, Texas.

After a review, the Division II Championships Appeals Subcommittee issued these penalties

Restitution to the McKinney (Texas) Independent School District for $15,383 in cleaning and repair expenses.

A $2,500 fine.

A one-game suspension for Annese from coaching the next NCAA championship playoff game in which he would otherwise be a coach.

A public reprimand.

The subcommittee said ultimately the actions of players in the program are the responsibility of the head coach, and noted this isn't the first time individuals in the program have been reprimanded.

The Division II Football Committee previously reprimanded Ferris State's Tyrese Hunt-Thompson after he struck an opponent with his helmet during a post-game incident.

"The subcommittee fully supports the actions taken by the Division II Football Committee in this case," said Reid Amos, subcommittee chair and commissioner of the Mountain East Conference. "The inappropriate conduct associated with this action will not be tolerated at any NCAA Division II championship."

The Bulldogs are the first Division 2 football team to win back-to-back national championships since Northwest Missouri State got the job done back in 2015 and 2016.

