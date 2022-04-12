NCAA suspends Ferris State football player for actions following win over rivals Grand Valley State

The Division II Football Committee reprimanded Ferris State's Tyrese Hunt-Thompson after he struck an opponent with his helmet during a post-game incident.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The NCAA has suspended a Ferris State wide receiver for his actions following the Bulldog's victory over Grand Valley State in the quarterfinals last weekend.

Ferris State topped their rivals Grand Valley State, 24-21 at Lubbers Stadium last weekend. The win allows FSU to advance to the national semifinals for the fourth straight year.

After the game, the NCAA says student-athlete Tyrese Hunt-Thompson struck someone with his helmet.

In addition to his suspension for the remainder of the 2022 Division II playoffs, he won't be able to take part in the travel party or attend the game as a non-competing student-athlete.

"The Football Committee was alarmed and disappointed with the events that occurred following the quarterfinal game with Ferris State and Grand Valley State last Saturday," said Monica Polizzi, chair of the Division II Football Committee and senior associate athletics director at Lenoir-Rhyne.

"Using a helmet as a weapon and striking another individual is unacceptable behavior and has no place in college football."

Ferris State shared this statement about the NCAA's decision:

"The NCAA has issued a reprimand for post-game conduct after Ferris State University’s Saturday, Dec. 3 playoff game at Grand Valley State University. The University acknowledges that the post-game behavior of one of its student-athletes was inappropriate. While the University accepts its reprimand, it is currently processing an appeal of the NCAA’s disciplinary ruling."

Ferris State has the right to appeal to the Division II Championships Appeals Subcommittee.

