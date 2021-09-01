'Final chapter': Ohio State football releases National Championship trailer

The Buckeyes and Crimson Tide are scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. Monday.

The 2020 college football season comes down to Monday night in Miami. It's Ohio State and Alabama in the final game to claim a championship.

With the biggest game of the year ahead, the Buckeyes got some help from some of their biggest fans for this week's trailer: John Legend and LeBron James.

The duo take turns narrating, pointing out what they could have written about the school's eight national championships or the fact they were underdogs the last two times they won it all.

"We could have called out all of the people who said we didn't have a shot or didn't deserve to be here. We could have just stopped writing, but we didn't."

Then they discuss the ups and downs of the season saying the team could have stopped fighting, but they never did.

"We made changes, we faced challenges, we seized second chances. Now we fight to write one final chapter."