ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ryan Agnew passed for 287 yards and three touchdowns, Jesse Matthews caught three passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns and San Diego State won a bowl game for the first time since 2016, beating Central Michigan 48-11 in the New Mexico Bowl.

Jordan Byrd ran for a career-high 139 yards and a touchdown to help the Aztecs (10-3) cap their 10th straight bowl appearance with a victory.

San Diego State opened 7-1 record, then dropped two of its last three conference games to fall out of contention for a Mountain West title game berth.

It was a homecoming for San Diego State coach Rocky Long. He last won the New Mexico Bowl in 2007 as New Mexico's coach.

