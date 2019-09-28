KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jon Wassink threw for a touchdown and ran for another, LeVante Bellamy ran for 105 yards and a touchdown and Western Michigan defeated rival Central Michigan 31-15 on Saturday.

Patrick Lupro stopped CMU's game-opening drive with an interception at midfield. Bellamy cashed in four plays later with an 11-yard run. By the time Wassink scored on a 1-yard plunge late in the third quarter, the Broncos (3-2, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) led 24-0.

Wassink was 18 of 29 for 244 yards. Wassink's short pass over the middle to Giovanni Ricci turned into a 43-yard touchdown after Ricci broke two tackles. It was the fifth touchdown this season for the senior tight end, who had three career TDs coming into the season. That made it 17-0 at halftime in the Battle for the Cannon. The Broncos finished with 432 yards on offense.

David Moore was 20 of 28 for 221 yards in the fourth quarter for the Chippewas (2-3, 1-1), who finished with 361 yards of total offense, just 31 on the ground. Moore had a touchdown pass to JaCorey Sullivan and Kobe Lewis had a short touchdown run. Jonathan Ward rushed for 107 yards and Moore finished 33 of 48 for 330 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

RELATED: DeVito leads Syracuse to 52-33 win over Western Michigan

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.