Football

Western Michigan hires Lance Taylor to lead football program

Taylor coached running backs for three seasons each at Notre Dame and Stanford. He was also an assistant with the NFL's Carolina Panthers and the New York Jets.

KALAMAZOO, Mich — Western Michigan has hired Louisville offensive coordinator Lance Taylor to lead its football program.

Athletic director Dan Bartholomae made the announcement Thursday.

The 41-year-old Taylor coached running backs for three seasons each at Notre Dame and Stanford. He was also an assistant at Appalachian State and with the NFL's Carolina Panthers and New York Jets.

Alabama coach Nick Saban gave Taylor his start in coaching as a graduate assistant in 2007. Taylor walked on the Crimson Tide's team in 1999 and later earned a scholarship as a receiver and special teams captain for former coach Mike Shula.

Taylor, who is from Mount Vernon, Alabama, played professionally in the Arena Football League for the Colorado Crush and Columbus Destroyers.

READ MORE: Western Michigan fires head football coach to 'pursue a new direction'

Credit: AP
Carolina Panthers wide receivers coach Lance Taylor signals during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

