Ford Field will be open to full capacity for the 2021 NFL season

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions announced Monday plans to have Ford Field open to full capacity for all regular season 2021 home games.

The stadium was closed to the public in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We have long awaited the moment where we can officially declare we will have 65,000 fans at Ford Field this fall,” said Detroit Lions Team President and CEO Rod Wood.

“We’ve worked diligently with the NFL, as well looked to federal, state and local guidelines to monitor what’s best for our team, staff and fans. We’re thrilled to be at this point and to welcome One Pride back into the stadium. I can’t say it enough, it hasn’t been the same without them.”

According to the Lions, the decision to reopen to fans was made with multiple considerations in mind, including the state’s vaccination rate. The Lions will not require proof of vaccination or face coverings, although masks are encouraged for unvaccinated fans.

Single-game tickets for 2021 Detroit Lions regular season games at Ford Field will go on sale here at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28. Tickets can also be purchased at the Ford Field Ticket Office, Monday through Friday, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

