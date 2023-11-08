Forest Hills Central feels different vibe in season after state title appearance

There's a different vibe felt at FHC at practice compared to last year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The pads are officially on at high school football fields across the state.

Perhaps no team was more pumped to get into gear than Forest Hills Central.

Just caught up with the @FHC_Football team fresh off the program’s state championship appearance last season.



We’ll hear from the Rangers sometime soon on @wzzm13 @13OYSL pic.twitter.com/TdbuuR6gVR — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) August 10, 2023

The team is certainly more motivated than ever this year. That's because the Rangers are fresh off of their first trip to Ford Field since the sqaud last made it to the state title game back in 1994.

The state championship did not end up with a final score in favor of the green and white. Forest Hills Central lost to Warren De La Salle 52-13 in the final game of the season.

The bad taste in the mouth the Rangers received in the state title game can be seen in the first practices of the 2023 season.

There's a different vibe felt at FHC at practice compared to last year.

"I think there is a greater since of confidence," Forest Hills Central head coach Tim Rogers said. "I think there's a group of guys that know Forest Hills Central can make it to a state championship game and potentially win it. I believe that it was great vindication for our program. It adds a lot of confidence to our program. I feel a lot different out here this year."

However, fresh off of its historic season, Forest Hills Central knows nothing is given in 2023.

"We can't overlook anybody," Forest Hills Central senior Drew Fortino said. "We are going to get everyone's best game. We can't just roll the ball out there and think we are going to win every game. We are still hungry."