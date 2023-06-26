Forest Hills Central football star Ty Hudkins announces commitment to Northwestern

The three-star safety says it has been a stressful process narrowing down all of his options.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — High School football season is a little less than two months away, and, now, one local football star knows where he will be playing after his senior year this fall.

On Monday night, Forest Hills Central High School incoming senior Ty Hudkins announced his commitment to the Northwestern Wildcats.

Hudkins picked up several offers during his recruitment including from two other Big Ten schools in Minnesota and Purdue. He also had scholarship opportunities from many Mid-American schools including Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Ohio and Akron.

The three-star safety rated by 247sports says it has been a stressful process narrowing down all of his options. However, now that the recruitment is over, he is happy to call Evanston home in 2024.

"The coaches there are awesome," Hudkins said. "They are great guys. Coach Pat Fitzgerald, the head coach there, is a Northwestern alum and a great guy. He really made it feel like a fit. The academics too, you know what I mean? It's one of the best schools in the country and maybe even the world. Just to have the opportunity to go to school there is a blessing."

Hudkins is not the first high school star from West Michigan to commit to Northwestern in this recruiting cycle so did Coopersville's Gabe VanSickle, who was reportedly recruiting Hudkins very hard.

The two were living right next door to each other at a Hope basketball camp.

Hudkins will not enroll early at Northwestern as he hopes to go far in the state baseball tournament in the spring of 2024.

