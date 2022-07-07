Forest Hills Central's Threyn Hallock named Gatorade Michigan Girls Soccer Player of the Year

The award is given to an individual who is outstanding on the field and also in the classroom.

FOREST HILLS, Mich. — The accolades have not stopped coming for Forest Hill Central’s Theryn Hallock.

On Thursday, she was named the Gatorade Michigan Girls Soccer Player of the Year. She is the first girl to win that award from Forest Hills Central High School.

The award is given to an individual who is outstanding on the field and also in the classroom. Hallock got it done on the pitch scoring 35 goals and 14 assists, while also heading in a goal in the Rangers’ state championship clinching victory over Bloomfield Hills Marian.

She also registered a 3.84 GPA throughout her four years in high school.

Despite all of her success in soccer, Hallock is taking her talents to East Lansing where she will play college basketball for the Michigan State Spartans. She was also named the 2022 Michigan Associated Press Division 1 Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

