Former Griffins captain Ford retires

Though he never made it to the NHL, the 37-year-old says he has no regrets about his career.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Griffins captain Matt Ford is calling it quits. On Thursday, the 37-year-old announced on twitter he is retiring from the game.

Ford played four seasons in Grand Rapids. When he joined the team in 2016, he had the infamous distinction of being one of the oldest in the league to have never played in the NHL. While Ford never got the call, he said on social media he had no regrets about his career.

Ford left the team in 2020. Last year he did not play, choosing to run a hockey school in Chicago instead.

