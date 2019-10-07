Maybe you didn't watch the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 10. After all, there was only one Tiger in it and that was Shane Greene who put in an inning's worth of work.

But here's a reason to care. There's a guy with a local connection who played a major role in the game.

Hope College posted a photo on Twitter of former Flying Dutchman baseball player DJ Reyburn suiting up as an umpire for the All-Star Game.

Reyburn has put in six years of work in the MLB. Before that he was a minor league ump beginning in 2000. He was also an umpire for the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

