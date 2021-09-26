Former Longhorn Justin Tucker’s record 66-yarder lifts Raven over Lions

Tucker blasted a kick down the middle that hit the crossbar and bounced through the uprights for the win, setting off a wild celebration.

DETROIT — Editor's note: The related video is of Justin Tucker's game-winning kick against Texas A&M in 2011.

Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker has kicked an NFL-record, 66-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Ravens to a dramatic 19-17 victory over the still winless Detroit Lions.

Detroit appeared to be on the verge of victory when Lions kicker Ryan Santoso connected from 35 yards with 1:04 left.

Soon after, the Ravens were facing a fourth-and-19 from their own 16 when Lamar Jackson completed a 36-yard pass to Sammy Watkins, and then was able to spike the ball with 7 seconds left to stop the clock.

After an incomplete pass, Tucker blasted a kick down the middle that hit the crossbar and bounced through the uprights for the win, setting off a wild celebration on the field by the Ravens while the stunned crowd in Detroit saw the Lions fall to 0-3.

