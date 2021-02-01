Former Suns coach and NBA Hall of Famer Paul Westphal dead at 70

Westphal died after battling glioblastoma, reports said.

PHOENIX — Suns basketball legend Paul Westphal has died at the age of 70, according to reports. Sports writer and author Mike Lupica shared the news Saturday afternoon on Twitter.

Westphal was best known as a being a prolific all-star and coach for the NBA's Phoenix Suns. The team remembered the popular point guard and coach on their website.

“Westy will forever be remembered as a prominent Valley sports legend both on and off the court,” said Suns Managing Partner Robert Sarver. “He built an illustrious career as both a player and a coach. His legacy ranks among the most quintessential basketball icons of all time.”

Fellow Suns icon Jerry Colangelo also offered his thoughts on Westphal.

“There may be just a handful of people who have as much influence and significance on the history of the Phoenix Suns,” Colangelo said. “All he accomplished as a player and as a coach. Off the court, he was a gentleman, a family man, great moral character. He represented the Suns the way you want every player to represent your franchise.”

During his playing days, Westphal was a five-time All-Star, four with the Suns, and garnered All-NBA recognition for four consecutive seasons, including three selections to the First Team.

In the Suns record books, Westphal is the eighth-leading scorer in Suns history. Westphal is survived by his wife Cindy, and his son Michael and daughter Victoria.

Paul Westphal spent the last few months of his life surrounded my so many people that loved him. It became a weekly thing to check his Facebook page, see who stopped by and read the story behind their friendship or a life adventure. It always brought me to tears. (1/3) #12Sports pic.twitter.com/6trf1okhbx — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) January 2, 2021

One of my favorite post was when @Suns head coach Monty Williams stopped by. Monty made two trips that day, and even brought Paul’s wife Cindy a care package. Read what Cindy wrote... (3/3) pic.twitter.com/5wWaVnjhxt — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) January 2, 2021

For more on the Suns reflection on Westphal, visit the team's website.

Westy will not be immortalized for just playing basketball. He will be remembered for how he lived his life, and how he treated others.



Rest In Peace, Westy 🙏 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 2, 2021