Former Tigers all-star Cecil Fielder visits LMCU Ballpark

Cecil played for the Tigers and so did his son, Prince.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Former Tigers all-star Cecil Fielder made an appearance at LMCU Ballpark for the last "Made in Michigan Wednesday" of the year.

Fielder is one of the rare baseball players who played in the majors and also had a son play in the majors.

Cecil played for Detroit from 1990 to 1996 while his son, Prince, played for the Tigers from 2012 to 2013.

Both of the Fielders hit 319 home runs each. They are also the only father-son duo in MLB history to each hit 50 home runs in one season.

The father-son tradition is rare in baseball, but it was at the center stage of the 2022 MLB Draft. The first overall pick was Jackson Holiday, who was selected by the Orioles. His dad, Matt, played in the majors for 15 seasons and made the all-star team seven times.

The second overall pick was Druw Jones, who was drafted by the Diamondbacks. His dad, Andruw, played 17 seasons in the bigs and was voted an all-star five different times.

If anyone knows what it's like to have a son in the majors, it's Fielder. He's glad to see the tradition is continuing.

"That's the coolest," Fielder said. "Even when I saw Kody [Clemens, Roger's son]. A lot of these kids I am seeing now, they were babies when we were playing. It's kind of cool. That tradition of father and son is always special. My guy Gary Sheffield has one coming. There's another few drafted this year that I played against their fathers. It's always a good thing to see those young kids coming up."

Fielder is the last celebrity guest to visit LMCU Ballpark this season.

