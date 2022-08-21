Former Tigers fan favorite John Wockenfuss dies at 73

Wockenfuss played in Detroit for 10 seasons.

DETROIT — Tigers fan favorite John Wockenfuss died on Friday after his long battle with dementia. The news was announced on Sunday in Wockenfuss' obituary.

Wockenfuss was 73 years old.

The former Tiger utility man had a very memorable career, and a lot of that was due in large part to his very unique batting stance, where his front foot would point backwards in the batter's box.

Wockenfuss played 12 seasons in the big leagues. He spent 10 of those 12 seasons in Detroit with the Tigers. His major league career spanned from 1974 to 1985.

Perhaps his best season in Detroit came in 1980, when Wockenfuss played 126 total games, the most in a single season in his career. In 1980, Wockenfuss recorded a .274 batting average to go with a .390 on base percentage.

Wockenfuss was traded ahead of the Tigers' 1984 World Series winning season to the Phillies in exchange for pitcher Willie Hernandez.