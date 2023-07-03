x
Former WMU head coach Tim Lester hired by Packers

Lester will be a Senior Analyst under head coach Matt LaFluer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After taking a few months to re-charge, Tim Lester is ready to get back to work.

The former Western Michigan head football coach has been hired by the Green Bay Packers. Lester will serve as a Senior Analyst for head coach Matt LaFleur. 

The two men have a history together--LaFleur was a backup quarterback for the Broncos in 1998 and 1999 while Lester was the starting QB. 

"I'm excited to work with him!," exclaimed Lester. 

Credit: WZZM
Tim Lester prepares to take the field with the WMU football team

Lester had a record of 37 wins and 32 losses in six years as head coach in Kalamazoo. He also went 1-2 in bowl games, leading the Broncos to their second ever bowl win in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit in 2021. He finished 5 and 7 in 2022 and was fired three days after the regular season ended.

After division one stops at Syracuse, Purdue and Western Michigan, this will be Lester's first NFL job. 

