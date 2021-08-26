Fourth quarter safety gives Oakridge 22-21 win over Sparta

Oakridge High School took the lead on Thursday night when a safety was put in with 6:09 left in the game, beating Sparta 22-21.

In their first game of the season, Oakridge High School football took the lead on Thursday night when a safety was put in with 6:09 left in the game, beating Sparta 22-21.

Sparta opened the scoring on a 21-yard screen pass from Nic Gordon to Jamari Everett for a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

Both teams scored twice in the second before lightning disrupted the game with 31 seconds left in the half.

Oakridge went on to score short runs from Brendan Raymond and Corey Vanderputte, and Sparta with a 21-yard and 77-yard run from Dylan Turoski.

Sparta took a 21-14 lead into the half.

Oakridge scored the only eight points of the second half — with a 27-yard run from Vanderputte and the safety in the fourth quarter.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.