'Freeze Fest' disc golf tournament and food drive to take place at Old Farm Park

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood and Great Lakes Disc are hosting the eighth annual Freeze Fest disc golf tournament and food drive.

The tournament will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Old Farm Park in Kentwood.

Disc golf players of any skill level are invited to play in the team best shot doubles tournament.

Single person registration costs $25 and team registration is $50. Players are also required to bring a canned food donation for Kentwood's Little Free Pantry.

Pre-registration is now open at Kentwood.us/FreezeFest. On-site registration will take place the same day as the tournament.

Players will receive a player pack which includes two Freeze Fest discs.

The Little Free Pantry is a city-run food pantry that offers food, personal care and other items for free to residents.

The program runs completely on donations from the public and has two locations at the Kentwood Activities Center and the Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch of the Kent District Library.

The Patty Matters food truck will also be on-site during the tournament.

On-site registration begins at 9 a.m., a player's meeting takes place at 9:45 a.m. and the tournament begins at 10 a.m.

