Fruitport baseball star Ryan Bosch commits to Michigan

FRUITPORT, Mich. — It's easy to see Fruitport High School sophomore Ryan Bosch on the diamond.

“I had a big growth spurt," Bosch said.

Bosch has grown a foot since middle school. He's a massive kid at 6-foot-8-inches tall. However, it is his game that stands out the most. He has recorded a 0.854 ERA on the bump this season.

“He's by far probably the best pitcher we've had talent coming in the last 18 years," Fruitport baseball head coach Nicholas Reed said.

His talent has already been recognized. Bosch was offered a scholarship to play baseball at Michigan, and has since committed to Tracy Smith and the Maize and Blue in just his second season of high school baseball.

“It felt like a reward," Bosch said. "It felt like the time. It was a dream school. The moment was right so I decided to take it.”

Committing this early in high school helps eliminate the challenges of the recruiting process for Bosch later.

“It definitely relives a lot of stress. but I feel like there is a big summer ahead of me as well," Bosch said.

Bosch has four pitches he'll work on this summer: a fastball, curveball, changeup and slider. His heater is topping out in the high 80s at the moment, but his improvement between his ears is also noteworthy.

“His growth has been phenomenal," Reed said. "Not just physically but mentally. We have a special relationship where he understands that if I am getting on him, its to make him better.”

If there is anyone who wants to get better, it's the big left hander. His passion for the game is obvious.

“If you get emotional towards the game and you stay strong throughout the game, then it shows you are not backing down to no competition," Bosch said.

Bosch is not backing down. Even with his future solidified, he isn't satisfied. He's only hungry.

“I still have to prove myself. I still have to train and still have to work as hard as I can because when you get into that college role you gotta be ready to roll as a freshman in college.”

The ultimate dream for Bosch is to play in the major leagues someday alongside his two favorite players Clayton Kershaw and Aaron Judge.

