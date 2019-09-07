FRUITPORT, Mich. - Pretty soon, you'll notice something new at Fruitport High School football games. During the upcoming season, the Trojans will be wearing a new helmet, designed to better protect players from getting a concussion.

According to the Grand Haven Tribune, the VICIS ZERO1 will be worn by every player on Fruitport's team.

The ZERO1 has received the highest performance rating in the National Football League (NFL) and National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) helmet performance testing three consecutive years.

The Tribune reports that the ZERO1 features "a deformable outer shell and a unique columnar layer designed to slow impact forces while enhancing players performance."

The helmet was originally introduced in 2017 to NFL and NCAA teams.

More than 1,200 high school programs and 150 professional and college teams have made the switch to the ZERO1 helmet

Fruitport High School is the first team in the state of Michigan to fully convert to the VICIS ZERO1 helmet.

