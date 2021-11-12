FSU defense shuts down Shepherd in DII Semifinal

The Bulldogs advance to next Saturday's championship game against Valdosta State.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State scored 35 first half points in the Division II Semifinals, but believe it or not, that wasn't the most impressive aspect of their performance Saturday.

It was their defense.

Averaging 46 points a game, Shepherd (13-2) had the best scoring offense in the nation but against the Bulldogs (13-0), they could barely do a thing as FSU cruised to a 55-7 win.

The Rams managed only 299 yards, well below their average of 517.2 a game this season.

Leading FSU's offensive attack was Jared Bernhardt, who returned from injury to run for 201 yards, scoring five rushing touchdowns for the Bulldogs, all in the first half.

FSU's victory sets up a championship rematch with Valdosta State in the Division II Finals next Saturday at McKinney, Texas. Back in 2018, FSU lost to the Blazers 49-47.

