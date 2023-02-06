Davenport basketball welcomes Godwin Heights star Jakhary Towns

It was an emotional moment for the talented guard.

WYOMING, Mich. — Godwin Heights High School senior Jakhary Towns committed to Davenport basketball last month, but today he made things official with a signing ceremony in the school gym.

Towns finished his Wolverines career in second place on the school's all-time scoring list, trailing only Lamar Norman, Jr.

He knows nothing will be promised to him at Davenport, and he's ready to work. He's also ready to share some of the lessons he's learned to this point, so he can help the next wave of aspiring high school athletes.

"Just never stop chasing your dreams," Towns said. "It's easier said than done but from a kid who has wanted everything and worked for what he had, that is what I had to do. I tell them to do the same thing because if I can do it, they can obviously do it. Pay attention to detail and they apply themselves and continue to work hard. They are going to see new milestones every time."

Towns was named all-state last season by the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan.

The future Panther had the highest scoring game of the season when he poured in a career high 47 points in a playoff win over Lee.

