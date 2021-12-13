Gold signs former all-star Isaiah Thomas

The former Celtic was once one of the NBA's premier point guards.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking to resurrect your NBA career, it seems like the place to be this season is here in Grand Rapids. The Gold already had former Pacer Lance Stephenson. On Monday, they added another familiar face.

It's former Boston Celtic member Isaiah Thomas, who once was one of the elite point guards in the league. That all changed in 2017 when Thomas injured his hip. Since then, he's bounced around the league with a number of teams, including the Gold's parent club Nuggets from 2018-2019. Thomas last played in the NBA just last year when he signed a 10-day deal with the Pelicans.

His first game with the Gold will be Wednesday in Grand Rapids when his new team takes on Fort Wayne.

