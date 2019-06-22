After extensive clubhouse renovations, the Macatawa Golf Club in Holland is back open. The renovations include a new 350-seat grand ballroom, new enhanced golf memberships, pool memberships, as well as a combined golf and pool membership.

Those new membership benefits feature multi-golf club access as well as access to private and public golf clubs and courses in West Michigan. The club is also open to the public for golf, dining, events and rentals.

Renovations are still ongoing on the new RedRock Grille and LiveGolf Studios PGA simulators. Work is expected to be done this fall. Each of the simulators will allow golfers to play more than 50 courses with various challenge options.

“We have many outstanding membership programs and look forward to building the membership at Macatawa Golf Club. Having the Ravines Golf Club in Saugatuck nearby as an additional option for members, as well as opportunities to play at Sunnybrook Country Club and StoneWater Country Club in Grand Rapids really adds value to Macatawa Golf Club memberships,” said Tom Holmes, Membership Director for Watermark Properties.

