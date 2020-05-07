Matthew Wolff shoots 64 to take Rocket Mortgage Classic lead

Wolff shot his second straight 8-under 64 to move into position for his second PGA Tour victory.

DETROIT — Matthew Wolff had a roller-coaster round that went well enough Saturday to give him a three-shot lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

He was at 19-under 197 at Detroit Golf Club.

Armour and Bryson DeChambeau were tied for second after 67s.

Wolff made a 14-foot eagle putt at the 559-yard, par-5 14th to pull into a tie with Armour at 17 under, and added birdies on the par-3 15th and par-5 17th. He finished with the eagle, nine birdies, five pars and three bogeys.

