x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

golf

Matthew Wolff shoots 64 to take Rocket Mortgage Classic lead

Wolff shot his second straight 8-under 64 to move into position for his second PGA Tour victory.
Credit: AP
Matthew Wolff reacts after missing a birdie on the 11th green during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT — Matthew Wolff had a roller-coaster round that went well enough Saturday to give him a three-shot lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. 

Wolff shot his second straight 8-under 64 to move into position for his second PGA Tour victory.

He was at 19-under 197 at Detroit Golf Club. 

Armour and Bryson DeChambeau were tied for second after 67s. 

Wolff made a 14-foot eagle putt at the 559-yard, par-5 14th to pull into a tie with Armour at 17 under, and added birdies on the par-3 15th and par-5 17th. He finished with the eagle, nine birdies, five pars and three bogeys. 

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.