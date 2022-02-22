Oakland Hills golf clubhouse damaged by fire to be rebuilt

A fire that started Thursday morning in the clubhouse’s attic space spread quickly throughout much of the 90,000-square-foot facility.

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Oakland Hills Country Club’s century-old clubhouse, devastated last week by a fire, will be rebuilt and plans call for a replica of the stately white, pillared building that housed artifacts of some of golf’s biggest stars at the suburban Detroit course.

Rick Palmer, president of the Oakland Hills Country Club, said Monday board members who met Saturday “unanimously made an easy decision to determine that the restored, rebuilt clubhouse will be a replica of what the iconic clubhouse was before the fire.”

A fire that started Thursday morning in the clubhouse’s attic space spread quickly throughout much of the 90,000-square-foot facility.

The clubhouse was built in 1922.

