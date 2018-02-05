CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A special moment was captured on the golf course at Quail Hollow Club Wednesday, and the Wells Fargo Championship hasn't even officially started yet.

A tweet by Wells Fargo Golf showcased a picture of newly engaged couple Sean and Andrea. The caption read, "He dropped to his knee at the first tee, and she said YES!"

SHE SAID YES.@JustinThomas34 helped a couple at @WellsFargoGolf create a memory that will last a lifetime. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/QvdCdRtmC7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 2, 2018

Congrats Sean and Andrea on your engagement! pic.twitter.com/Lzwi3x16ES — Wells Fargo Golf (@WellsFargoGolf) May 2, 2018

Congratulations to the happy pair! The Wells Fargo Championship begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.

